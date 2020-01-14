EDMONTON -- An Edmonton school bus driver was fired after he left a junior high school student on board in extreme cold weather conditions Monday afternoon and went home.

The Edmonton Catholic School District confirmed to CTV News the bus driver forgot to drop off the last student and left.

The 13-year-old boy, a Grade 8 student at H.E. Beriault, was wearing headphones and watching a movie while laying on a bus seat, ECSD said. Ten minutes later he realized he was left on the bus, found out where he was through his phone's GPS and called his dad, who picked him up 20 minutes later.

Stock Transportation fired the driver, ECSD said.