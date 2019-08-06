The Alberta SPCA is urging horse owners to prepare for winter by buying feed for their animals as soon as possible after a run of wet weather that could impact supply.

The SPCA says the rainy early summer months mean a limited amount of supply will be available for winter.

"The time to search for and secure feed for your livestock is now," said Dan Kobe with the SPCA.

"The available hay was poor for two years in a row and horses ultimately paid the price."

Grass is the preferred feed for horses but the realities of an Alberta winter mean it's only available for part of the year.

"Come October, it's all hay. The grass doesn't give enough nutrients" said farmer Leanne Tomanek.

Tomanek estimates a horse eats a bale of hay every two days.

Shortages mean horses go hungry and sometimes have to be taken from their owners.

Two-hundred and thirty-three horses were seized from Alberta properties between November and June, nearly four times as many as in the winter of 2017.

"We don't want to take horses off property," said Ken Dean with the SPCA. "We want horses to stay where they are [and] be healthy where they are."