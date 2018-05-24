The Edmonton Police Commission (EPC) said Thursday that Edmonton Police Service (EPS) Chief Rod Knecht will be leaving his post in the fall when his contract ends.

In a statement, the EPC thanked Knecht for his seven years as head of EPS. He was sworn in on June 7, 2011.

“Chief Knecht has been committed to delivering a professional level of service exceeding expectations through his focus on adaptive leadership, heightened accountability and enhanced relationships,” EPS chair Tim O’Brien said in a statement.

“Over the past seven years, Chief Knecht has also demonstrated strong leadership through his work with both the Alberta Association of Chiefs of Police and the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police.”

Knecht will leave EPS at the end of October 2018.

The commission said a national search is underway to find a replacement.