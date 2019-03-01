After informing members of a working group via email about a plan to ban seclusion rooms in schools last week, Alberta’s education minister has made it official.

David Eggen signed a Ministerial order which will go into effect Sept. 1, 2019.

“As a parent and a former teacher, I’ve been disturbed by some of the incidents I’ve heard about involving seclusion rooms,” said Eggen.

“I want to thank the members of the working group I appointed to advise me on this issue. They made it clear that new guidelines alone were not sufficient to limit the use of these rooms and their advocacy helped shape the decision to sign the order,” he added.

The issue with seclusion was first brought to light in September 2018 when the parents of an autistic boy filed a lawsuit against the province. It claims the boy was locked in a seclusion room, naked and alone at his school, in 2015.

Inclusion Alberta released its findings of an online survey on the use of seclusion rooms in schools in mid-February.

Of about 400 parents who responded, 53 per cent said their child had been secluded or restrained at school.

The minister said school boards will be required to provide a list of schools with seclusion rooms. Those rooms must be decommissioned by Aug. 30.

School boards will be allowed to apply for an exemption from the order for use of a seclusion room at a school if there is proof of support from parents.

Alberta Education will inspect schools to ensure compliance with the order.