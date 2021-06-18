EDMONTON -- Edmonton Peace officers will be keeping an eye out for people illegally riding e-scooters over the weekend.

Between June 19 and 20, peace officers will be monitoring areas in the city where e-scooter use is highest, such as downtown and Old Strathcona.

This is the second enforcement activity aimed at illegal e-scooter usage this season.

The first took place over the May long weekend between May 21 and 24, when peace officers gave out 17 tickets and 127 warnings to people riding e-scooters illegally on sidewalks.

The fine for riding an e-scooter on a sidewalk in Edmonton is $100.

E-scooter users can ride legally on bike lanes, shared city streets and on roads where the speed limit is 50 km/h or less.

The city says additional periods of escalated enforcement may take place throughout the summer.