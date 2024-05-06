Second person charged with first-degree murder in Edmonton killing

A 37-year-old woman has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 70-year-old man in central Edmonton in late 2022.

Melissa Norris was arrested last Thursday in connection to the death of Ronald Bell.

Bell was found dead in a home in the area of 107 Avenue and 106 Street on Jan. 1, 2023.

A 43-year-old man, Donn Austin Gauthier, was also charged with first-degree murder last July in connection to Bell's death.

Bell's cause of death is still being withheld for "investigative reasons," Edmonton police said.