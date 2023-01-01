Sudden death at home north of downtown suspicious: EPS

The Edmonton Police Service says the sudden death of a man at a Central McDougall home is suspicious, with homicide detectives now leading the investigation.

According to police, around 1 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the reported sudden death near 107 Avenue and 106 Street.

"Officers continue to work to identify the man and have deemed his death suspicious at this time," EPS said in an evening statement.

An autopsy has yet to be scheduled.

Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.