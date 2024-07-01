EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Section of Alberta highway reopens after being blocked by grass fire caused by pipeline explosion

    A map that shows the site of grass fire RCMP say was caused by a pipeline explosion on Highway 16 west of Edson, Alta., on July 1, 2024. (Credit: Google) A map that shows the site of grass fire RCMP say was caused by a pipeline explosion on Highway 16 west of Edson, Alta., on July 1, 2024. (Credit: Google)
    Police have opened a section of a major highway in west-central Alberta that had been blocked by a grass fire.

    RCMP in Edson said in a media release Monday afternoon the fire had made a 15-kilometre stretch of Highway 16 impassable between Highway 47 and Range Road 192, about 10 kilometres west of the town, and was caused by a pipeline explosion.

    They said the cause of the explosion is unknown.

    Edson is 195 kilometres west of Edmonton.

