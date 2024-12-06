Security guard killed at Edmonton apartment building

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a security guard in central Edmonton on Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to an apartment building at 107 Avenue and 106 Street at 12:30 a.m. where a 20-year-old man was found unresponsive.

The man, who was working as a security guard at the building, was taken to hospital by EMS where he was declared dead.

A resident of the building said she heard a bang around 12:30 a.m. before she was summoned by a neighbour.

"Another lady come out and basically said that she needed my help because the security guard was down on the floor. When I went out, he was down on the landing of the floor," Tammi Comeau said Friday morning.

"He still had his cell phone in his hand, and you could tell, I could tell, that he was probably not going to make it."

Comeau said police arrived shortly afterwards.

She said the guard wasn't one of the people who regularly patrolled the building.

"I don't think he's been here very often. I think he's only been here a couple times. He's not the regular one that usually comes."

"They do rounds every 15, 20 minutes, take pictures, I guess, for their boss. Kind of a dangerous job. Probably don't get paid much."

Comeau said she's been living in the building since August, but she's already looking for a new place to live.

"I've been looking and now I'm gonna look even harder. I got an 18-year-old son and he shouldn't have to see this stuff."

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Matt Marshall