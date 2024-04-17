EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Semi rollover causing delays in south Edmonton

    Traffic passes a rolled semi at Ellerslie Road and Calgary Trail on April 17, 2024. (Evan Klippenstein / CTV News Edmonton) Traffic passes a rolled semi at Ellerslie Road and Calgary Trail on April 17, 2024. (Evan Klippenstein / CTV News Edmonton)
    Share

    Traffic has been reduced to one lane where a semi rolled in south Edmonton Wednesday morning.

    At 6:20 a.m., police asked motorists to avoid Calgary Trail and Ellerslie Road because traffic was moving so slowly.

    They did not say how the crash happened. No other vehicle was involved.

    No injuries were reported. 

    This is a developing story. More to come... 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News