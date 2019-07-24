Billboards pleading western Canadians to vote out liberal MPs were put up in key battlegrounds ahead of the federal election.

The anti-liberal signs are part of a western Canada series, and in Edmonton, they are aiming to vote out Amarjeet Sohi and Randy Boissonnault. Kent Hehr and Ralph Goodale are targeted in Calgary and Regina, respectively.

"The main message is, 'Vote your local MP out.' They need to go," Derek Robinson with WestWatch Canada, the marketing company behind the billboards, told CTV News Edmonton.

The ads are paid for by donors. In Edmonton, billboards can cost up to $1,500 a week, but the group says they are worth it.

"They've made it way worse through things like a carbon tax, Bill C-48, a tanker ban, Bill C-69, the no more pipelines in Canada," Robinson said. "They've shattered our way of life in western Canada and they need to go."

Political analyst John Brennan thinks third-party advertisement will continue to grow, but is not convinced they will play a role in this election.

"A couple of billboards by themselves are not going to sway a vote," Brennan said.

The election is less than three months away.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Timm Bruch