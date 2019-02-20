

CTV Edmonton





A Spruce Grove car dealership is facing over a dozen charges after an investigation into aggressive sales tactics.

The Alberta Motor Vehicle Industry Council began investigating Grove Chrysler Dodge Jeep ram after an elderly customer alleged that she went to the dealership in November and was pressured into buying a vehicle she couldn’t afford.

The woman went back to the dealership to try and fix the situation, and was reportedly sold a second vehicle.

The incident was reported to AMVIC on Dec. 19.

The dealer principal, business manager, general sales manager and a sales person at the dealership have now been charged with two counts relating to undue pressure, two counts relating to taking advantage of a consumer, three counts relating to failure to receive benefit from a purchase, and three counts relating to inability to pay.

RCMP has also opened an investigation into the case.

Anyone who has concerns over recent dealings with the dealership should report them to AMVIC’s consumer team online or by phone at 780-466-1140, ext. 2002 or 1-877-979-8100, ext. 2002 between Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.