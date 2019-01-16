

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





A heavily-subsidized senior transportation service may have to tap the brakes as it reaches the end of a federal grant with few options to replace it.

Like many ride-sharing companies, Drive Happiness provides door-to-door service—but for elderly Edmontonians who need a little extra support.

“We provide all volunteer drivers who take them where they want to go when they want to do it,” explained Executive Director Shannon Gill.

Ninety minutes costs the senior $10—a steep price difference from other ride-sharing options. Drivers also provide extra support for their customers with mobility issues, like accompanying them to and from the door or carrying items.

Drive Happiness doesn’t try to compete with ride-sharing companies; instead, it attempts to provide a service many seniors wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford.

In 2015, the non-profit received federal funding through Employment and Social Development Canada, which Gill said allowed the organization to expand.

Each day, drivers take about 50 calls, totaling 18,000 rides provided throughout a year.

However, the funding ends soon, which could force Drive Happiness to scale back to just 3,000 rides per year come April.

“We just won't be able to afford to keep going,” Gill said.

“It would mean that a lot of seniors would be stuck in their homes. They wouldn’t be able to get to critical medical appointments.”

The service has been so far unsuccessful in appealing to other levels of government for help.

“I'm skeptical that the city would fill a gap that the federal government was filling through a grant program,” explained Ward 6 Councillor Scott McKeen. “We just have too many demands and not enough resources.”

For now, the future of Drive Happiness is uncertain, Gill said. “It’s all up in the air.”

Drive Happiness also requires a $30 annual membership. Its drivers have provided a clean driver’s abstract, criminal check and insurance equaling $1 million in liability. The non-profit provides an additional $5 million in liability insurance.

With files from Timm Bruch