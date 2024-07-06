EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Serious crash affects traffic on Highway 43 in Grande Prairie

    An RCMP vehicle is seen in this undated file photo. (CTV News) An RCMP vehicle is seen in this undated file photo. (CTV News)
    A section of Highway 43 in Grande Prairie was closed Saturday after a serious crash.

    At around 3:30, RCMP said traffic was being redirected in both directions on Highway 43 at the intersection of Highway 43X in Grande Prairie.

    The redirection was expected to last several hours.

    RCMP has not yet released any details about the crash or how many people were involved. 

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News.

