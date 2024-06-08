EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Serious crash closes part of Highway 49 near Valleyview

    RCMP, rcmp generic
    Share

    A serious crash on Highway 49 north of Valleyview affected traffic in the area for several hours on Saturday morning.

    RCMP officers from multiple detachments attended the crash on the highway north of Township Road 734 around 9 a.m.

    The southbound lane of the highway was closed for several hours, reopening around 11:20 a.m. 

    No information was given on how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News