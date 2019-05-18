A total of seven wildfires in northern Alberta were classified as "out of control" Saturday afternoon, after officials effected an extreme danger warning for the Slave Lake Forest Area that morning.

Alberta Wildlife upgraded the alert Saturday with expectations of strong and gusty winds at the start of the weekend.

“Under these extremely dry and windy conditions a fire will burn intensely and spread very quickly.”

The department classified fires north of Edson, southeast of Lac La Biche, north of Slave Lake, and between Peace River and High Level as "out of control."

Two fires north of Slave Lake near Highway 754 developed earlier in the week, and saw their statuses upgraded Saturday as they reached six and 40 hectares in size.

Highway 754 at Township Road 782A was closed. Drivers were warned of reduced visibility in the area due to smoke.

A fire ban extends north of Lac La Biche to the northwest corner of the province. An off-highway vehicle restriction has also been issued for the majority of the Forest Protection Area of Alberta.

Since March 1, 46 wildfires have been recorded in the Slave Lake Forest Area. A total of 319 hectares have burned.

Wildfires can be reported to 310-FIRE or #FIRE on mobile phones.