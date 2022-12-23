Sexual assault charges against Edmonton massage therapist stayed

A massage therapist charged with sexual assault in 2020 has had his charges stayed, CTV News Edmonton learned on Friday.

Jose Martinez was charged with three counts of sexual assault after clients reported inappropriate touching.

In a statement to CTV News Edmonton, the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service said, in part:

"A key duty of a Crown prosecutor is to assess cases on an ongoing basis and ensure all aspects of the evidence are carefully considered at every stage of a prosecution. In general, Crown assessment of files continues to evolve after the initial decision is made to lay charges, and prosecutors continue to evaluate the evidence to ensure it meets the prosecution standard that the matter is in the public interest there is a reasonable likelihood of conviction," Jason Maloney, an assistant communications director in the Ministry of Justice, wrote.

"In this case, the file was assessed by the Crown prosecutor who concluded that the file no longer met the ACPS test for prosecution. While we recognize this is not the outcome the complainants hoped for, when such a determination is made the ACPS is duty bound not to proceed with the file."

When charges were laid, Martinez's registered massage therapist licence was suspended by the Certified Registered Massage Therapist Association.