EDMONTON -- An Edmonton man is facing a number of sex-related charges in connection with incidents involving two teenage girls over the summer, and police believe there could be additional victims.

The man allegedly started talking to teenage girls on the Snapchat app using accounts with the names Jamie Dole and Caramel Thunder.

Police said he would promise to buy things for girls. In some cases, he allegedly requested nude photos or videos in exchange for money.

He allegedly met a 16-year-old girl through the app and met up with her and sexually assaulted her on two occasions, once on July 26 in a vehicle, and a second time on Aug. 5 at his home in west Edmonton.

On Aug. 9, he allegedly met a 14-year-old girl on Snapchat, arranged to pick her up near her home, and then took her back to his home where he sexually assaulted her.

Aaron Renee Prasad Pal, 24, of Edmonton is facing a number of charges, including the following:

Luring a child under 16 years old

Three counts of sexual assault

Sexual interference

Sexual assault with a weapon

Invitation to sexual touching

Obtaining sexual considerations

Two counts of uttering threats

Unlawful confinement

Additional charges could still be laid.

Police believe there may be other victims in this case. Any other complainants are urged to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.