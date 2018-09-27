Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Sexual assault offender released, EPS issues warning
EPS are warning the public about the release of violent and sexual assault offender Michael Rhoads. (Supplied)
Published Thursday, September 27, 2018 5:17PM MDT
Police are warning the public about a violent and sexual assault offender who will be residing in the Edmonton area.
EPS is seeking a recognizance order on Michael Rhoads, 51, who they believe will commit another violent offence.
Rhoads has a history of violence against “intimate partners” and strangers at bars or on the street. Police said Rhoads’ risk of violence is higher when he is under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
He has been placed on several court-ordered conditions, including:
- 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew
- Must not purchase, have or consume alcohol or drugs
- Must not leave the city without permission
- Must not possess weapons
- Must not be in a relationship without disclosing the woman’s identity
Rhoads is 170 centimetres (5’7”) tall, 94 kilograms (208 pounds), and has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about potential breaches is asked to call EPS.