Police are warning the public about a violent and sexual assault offender who will be residing in the Edmonton area.

EPS is seeking a recognizance order on Michael Rhoads, 51, who they believe will commit another violent offence.

Rhoads has a history of violence against “intimate partners” and strangers at bars or on the street. Police said Rhoads’ risk of violence is higher when he is under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

He has been placed on several court-ordered conditions, including:

10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew

Must not purchase, have or consume alcohol or drugs

Must not leave the city without permission

Must not possess weapons

Must not be in a relationship without disclosing the woman’s identity

Rhoads is 170 centimetres (5’7”) tall, 94 kilograms (208 pounds), and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about potential breaches is asked to call EPS.