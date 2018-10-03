Police are warning the public about a convicted sexual offender who will reside in the Edmonton area.

EPS considers Cyle Larsen, 27, “an untreated child sex offender with pedophilic interests towards male and female children.”

Larsen has a history of abuse towards children known to him, but has also shown he may lure unknown victims, police said.

He’s been placed in several court-ordered conditions, including:

Cannot enter a day care, school ground or community centre, or be in a public park or public swimming area where people under 16 are present

Cannot work or volunteer where he is in a position of trust or authority over people under 16

Anyone with information about potential breaches is asked to call EPS.

Larsen is 167 centimetres (5’6”) tall, 54 kilograms (119 pounds), and has blue eyes and black hair.