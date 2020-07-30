EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Police Service has issued a warning to the public about an offender who is being released in Edmonton.

EPS said Gordon Adams is a convicted sexual offender, and there are reasonable grounds to believe he will reoffend while in the community, especially while under the influence of intoxicants like cannabis.

Adams has threatened the use of a weapon while committing offences.

He has a history of surveilling homes occupied by women, especially under the age of 16, and breaking into the houses to steal under garments or watch the sleeping victim. He has also escalated to touching and sexually assaulting the victim.

He also has a history of voyeurism and exhibitionism against young women.

Adams is described as 5’9” tall, weighing 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He will have to follow a number of court-ordered conditions upon his release, including:

He must live at a residence approved by the Provincial Court or his supervisor and must not change that address until he has received written approval from his supervisor.

He must abide by a curfew of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily unless a varied time is approved in writing by his supervisor.

He will not have any guests at his residence during his hours of curfew unless they have been identified and approved by his supervisor.

He shall not purchase, possess or consume any alcoholic beverages or cannabis products. He shall not consume or possess any drug listed in the schedules of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, any prescription drugs not prescribed to him, or any other intoxicating substances.

He must not have or allow any other person to have alcohol or cannabis products at his place of residence.

He must not possess any drug paraphernalia such as crack or marijuana pipes, self-made pipes of any kind, e-cigarettes, bongs, water pipes, cigarette papers, rolling papers, or syringes.

He must not be in any licensed premise other than a dining room for the sole purpose of have a meal.

He must not attend at any liquor store or cannabis dispensary.

He must not travel out of the City of Edmonton without written approval of his supervisor or the Provincial Court of Alberta.

He must immediately report to his supervisor or designate any motor vehicle he may acquire or have access to including the year, make, model, VIN and license plate number.

He must not be in possession of weapons of any kind, including knives (except in your residence or at a restaurant for the sole purpose of consuming a meal), bear spray or dog spray, firearms, ammunition, explosive material, or any weapons whether homemade or otherwise.

He must not purchase or possess any children's or women's undergarments.

He must not purchase, acquire, possess, produce or access pornography or sexually explicit material in any form or type of media.

He must not possess or view any images of children whether in stages of undress or not, whether on paper, video, audiotape, cellular phone, computer disc, hard drive, or any other electronic media.

He must not be in the presence of any children under the age of 18 unless accompanied by a responsible adult who knows his criminal history and has previously been approved in writing by his supervisor.

He must not be in or within 100 meters of the perimeter of places where children under the age of 18 years are likely to congregate, such as elementary and secondary schools, daycare centres, parks, swimming pools, wading pools, splash parks, recreational centres, youth shelters, or public libraries unless accompanied by an adult previously approved in writing by his supervisor.

He must not enter into a dating, intimate, or sexual relationship with any female or any friendship with a female until her identity has been disclosed to his supervisor or designate and she has been informed of his previous offending by his supervisor or designate.

Police are seeking a court order on Adams, and say he will be monitored by the Behavioural Assessment Unit.

Anyone who has information that Adams has breached his conditions can contact EPS at 780-423-4567.