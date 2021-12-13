Sharing Traditions: Erin Isfeld's easy cranberry brie bites

These are perfect for when you need something quick! No fuss, no muss.

You can honestly throw these together in 20 minutes and have them ready to go if you have some guests who just pop by. We love these, too, because there are minimal ingredients and you can easily have them on hand during the holidays.

What’s potentially the best part about these is that my kids eat them, too!!

I’ve experimented a bit with the recipe to substitute marmalade or sweet chili sauce for the cranberries. This way you can appeal to a wide variety of pallets.

I can’t take any credit for this; they’re honestly one of the best Pinterests finds! Make them every Christmas!

INGREDIENTS

1 Rosemary, fresh sprigs

1 cup Cranberry sauce

1 8 oz. tube Crescent Dough

1 8 oz. wheel brie cheese

¼ cup Chopped pecans

PREPARATION