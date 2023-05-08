Shelter-in-place order issued for Sunchild, O'Chiese First Nations

Sunchild and O'Chiese First Nations were told to take shelter Monday afternoon because of a group of armed and dangerous people in the area.

The notice went out on Alberta's emergency alert system at 1:17 p.m.

"This alert is in effect for the entire area of Sunchild and O'Chiese First Nations," it read.

"There are four armed and dangerous individuals in the area of Sunchild and O'Chiese First Nations.

"If you are in the area of Sunchild and O'Chiese First Nations, you should immediately shelter in place. Report any suspicious activity to 911. Do not post details of police operations to social media. Do not approach any suspicious individuals. If you are not in the area, avoid the area."

No other information was provided.

The First Nations are located northwest of Rocky Mountain House.

This is a developing news situation. Information will be provided as it becomes available.