Sherwood Park stabbing suspect arrested in Edmonton: RCMP
A 32-year-old man was arrested Saturday for stabbing a woman at a Sherwood Park earlier in December.
On Dec. 5, RCMP were called to an apartment on Clover Bar Road. When they arrived, officers found a 28-year-old woman with serious, life-threatening injuries.
She was taken to the hospital and was expected to survive.
Police issued a warning to the public about the man, who was believed to be armed and dangerous, on Dec. 13.
He was arrested in Edmonton two days later on charges of aggravated assault and failure to comply with a probation order.
Six dead, more than 150 cases confirmed in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak: PHAC
Federal officials have confirmed a sixth Canadian death and 153 cases of salmonella in an outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes.
Canadian man loses $2K after booking trip through fake travel website
A Canadian man is out over $2,200 after booking a trip to Brazil through a fraudulent travel website.
Should I buy a new or used vehicle right now or wait?
As prices for both new and used vehicles appear to be stabilizing after a surge in prices after the pandemic, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew offers advice on what to consider if you're deciding whether to buy a vehicle now.
Police arrest estranged husband in high profile N.L. missing persons case
RCMP officers in Newfoundland and Labrador have charged Dean Penney with first-degree murder in connection with the disappearance of his estranged wife, Jennifer Hillier-Penney.
Canada not ruling out terrorist designation for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps: Joly
The federal government has not ruled out adding Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to its formal list of terrorist entities.
Vancouver couple fined by strata for having babies, violating occupancy limits in unit
A B.C. couple was repeatedly fined by their strata for violating occupancy limits after the births of their children, according to a complaint filed with the human rights tribunal.
A Kentucky family gets an early gift: a baby owl in their Christmas tree
One Kentucky family got a little something extra when they picked out their Christmas tree this year: a baby owl.
Netanyahu says Israel is as 'committed as ever' to war after soldiers mistakenly killed 3 hostages
Three Israeli hostages who were mistakenly shot by Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip had been waving a white flag and were shirtless when they were killed, military officials said Saturday, in Israel's first such acknowledgement of harming any hostages in its war against Hamas.
Concern rises over number of Canadian seniors going lost or missing due to dementia
The number of older people reported missing in Canada is raising an alarm bell for advocates, who warn the problem will only get worse as the population ages and more people are diagnosed with dementia or cognitive impairments
Veterans in need receive holiday boost through Christmas hamper deliveries
Hundreds of Christmas hampers were delivered to southern Alberta veterans in need on Saturday.
Christmas at the Nation celebrates Indigenous culture, tradition at 7 Chiefs Sportsplex
If you’re looking for unique items to gift this holiday season, the Seven Chiefs Sportsplex on the Tsuut’ina Nation will not disappoint this weekend.
‘Always encourages people’: Man who died in N.W. Calgary shed fire remembered by relative
One of the men who died in a shed fire in northwest Calgary earlier this week is being remembered by a relative as a funny and kind father.
Local restaurant launches fundraiser to support small business owner
A local restaurant that hasn't even opened yet is launching a fundraiser to support a fellow small business owner.
Saskatoon police investigating homicide after man died from gunshot wound
Saskatoon police are investigating a homicide after a man died from a gunshot wound.
'We're back': Sask. man purchases school bus, renovates it into warmup shelter
A Saskatoon man has purchased a school bus and renovated it into an overnight warm-up shelter.
Stolen taxi crashes into downtown businesses, police investigating
A stolen taxi crashed into downtown businesses in the early hours of Saturday morning and police are investigating.
Regina organization seeks funding for warming spot before cold weather sets in
Plans are being made for an overnight warming shelter near downtown Regina. Carmichael Outreach is willing to keep its door open overnight but needs funding.
Food bank, curling rink and funeral home robbed in Sask. town
A food bank, a curling rink, and a funeral home were robbed in Wadena, Sask. and RCMP are asking the public for help to find the culprits.
'All these parents are scrambling': Sudden closure of Dartmouth daycare leaves some parents in the lurch
A Cole Harbor daycare closed sooner than originally planned, leaving some parents in the lurch.
Musquodoboit Harbour man dies after collision on Highway 103: N.S. RCMP
Police in Nova Scotia say a 63-year-old Musquodoboit Harbour man has died following an early morning crash in East River.
105-year-old Second World War veteran honoured in Cape Breton
105-year-old WW2 veteran Ernie Buist was honoured with a quilt in Cape Breton.
OPP officer accused of tow truck corruption acquitted
One of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers accused of taking a bribe in exchange for sending business to a Toronto-area towing company has been acquitted.
Two men facing charges after loaded gun found during RIDE stop: Toronto police
Toronto police say two men are facing a list of charges after a loaded handgun was allegedly found during a RIDE spot check in the Beaches last night.
'Back down for good': Liberals call on Legault to reverse language rules, tuition hikes for English universities
The Francois Legault government is dividing Quebecers by forcing English universities to adopt 'harmful' new French-language rules for out-of-province students, the Official Opposition says.
Tropical bird spotted far from home in Laval, Que.
Another rare bird has been spotted in an unexpected area of Quebec. The Summer Tanager usually winters down south in the tropics of Central and South America, yet, a bright yellow female has been spending time in Laval.
Quebec teachers' union ready to work all weekend, but have little hope of strike ending
Fédération autonome de l'enseignement (FAE) president Mélanie Hubert addressed her members in a Facebook video on Friday evening, at around 9 p.m., to advise them that work is continuing in the hope of reaching an agreement with the government on the renewal of the collective agreements.
No injuries reported after U-Haul driver strikes carport in Ottawa
Ottawa Fire Services says no one has been reported hurt but two carports in the New Edinburgh area were damaged after a driver crashed a U-Haul truck into them.
Brockville, Ont. resident killed in fatal crash overnight
Ontario Provincial Police say a Brockville resident is dead following a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.
Residents grapple with cumbersome vacant tax audit
Just as the Vacant Unit Tax portal opens for residents to declare they live in their own homes, some residents were stunned to get a letter in the mail from the city telling them they have been audited.
Human remains found in Oxford County
OPP are investigating after human remains were discovered Saturday in Oxford County.
Cambridge crash sends pedestrian to hospital with serious injuries
Police are investigating a Cambridge collision that sent a pedestrian to hospital with serious injuries Friday.
Suspect images released after theft spree in Kitchener neighbourhood
Police have released photos of someone they’d like to speak with after multiple victims in a Kitchener neighbourhood had their vehicles rummaged through Friday morning.
One dead in fatal ATV crash on Manitoulin Island
A 28-year-old from Espanola was killed in a single-vehicle ATV crash on Perivale Road on Manitoulin Island on Friday afternoon, provincial police say.
Northern Ont. man fined $48K for damaging turtle habitat
A northern Ontario man who conducted road work without a permit has been fined $48,000 for damaging turtle habitat.
Manitoba Tory executive will leave decision on leadership rule changes to grassroots
WINNIPEG -- Manitoba Progressive Conservative party delegates will vote next month on proposed changes that could overhaul the party's leadership races.
Police searching for suspects in Graham Avenue homicide
Winnipeg police are searching for suspects in the city's latest homicide.
'Hospitals are for health care': Opposition slams use of closed section of Surrey hospital for film shoot
B.C.'s Official Opposition is panning the decision to allow a section of Peace Arch Hospital currently closed for renovation to be used as a film set.
Unattended candle caused fire in Chilliwack townhouse, chief says
An unattended candle led to a townhouse fire that sent one woman to hospital in Chilliwack Friday, firefighters say.
Suspect stole stereo, then came back in less than an hour to steal another one, Nanaimo RCMP say
Mounties in Nanaimo are asking the public for help identifying a man they say stole two sound systems from a local business in the span of an hour last week.
