Sherwood Park stabbing suspect arrested in Edmonton: RCMP

A 32-year-old man was arrested Saturday for stabbing a woman at a Sherwood Park earlier in December.

On Dec. 5, RCMP were called to an apartment on Clover Bar Road. When they arrived, officers found a 28-year-old woman with serious, life-threatening injuries.

She was taken to the hospital and was expected to survive.

Police issued a warning to the public about the man, who was believed to be armed and dangerous, on Dec. 13.

He was arrested in Edmonton two days later on charges of aggravated assault and failure to comply with a probation order.