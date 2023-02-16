Shigella outbreak in Edmonton Zone over, AHS says

Alberta Health Services says a Shigella outbreak that was impacting people in the Edmonton Zone was declared over on Thursday.

The first case of Shigella was reported on Aug. 29 after the patient became ill on Aug. 17.

An outbreak was declared on Sept. 8, impacting mostly houseless Edmontonians.

AHS says 206 people had confirmed Shigella cases since the outbreak was declared, and 139 of them required hospitalization.

No deaths were reported as a result of the outbreak.

Common symptoms of Shigella include diarrhea, fever, nausea, and stomach cramps.

It's spread when a person comes into contact with fecal matter from an infected person, or from eating food contaminated by the bacteria, AHS said.

AHS worked with the City of Edmonton to contain the outbreak, creating a taskforce to work with shelters and other partner organizations.

The city also made mobile hygiene resources available, and as a result AHS says there has been a steep decline in cases.

No new cases have been reported in the last two weeks.

AHS says it will continue to monitor the situation over coming months.