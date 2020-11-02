EDMONTON -- **Notice to viewers, attached video contains acts of violence.**

A shooting in southwest Edmonton on Monday was captured on video by a doorbell camera.

It happened just after 8:30 a.m. in the Graydon Hill area.

In the video, the victim can be seen scrambling down the sidewalk while being pursued by two men. He crouches down next to an SUV.

After the shooting, the victim crawls around to the other side of the SUV and collapses while the other two men flee the scene on foot.

Neighbours can be seen rushing to offer aid to the victim, and then a police vehicle arrives.

The man was taken to hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

A vehicle that was believed to have been used by the assailants was found later, and it had been set on fire.

The victim is known to police, and investigators say it was a targeted attack.

"Gunplay at any point and time in the city is ridiculous, but we don't think that anybody else that's not involved in criminal activity is going to be targeted," EPS Insp. Erik Johnson told CTV News.

This was the third shooting in Edmonton on Monday. Police have not said if the three incidents are connected.