EDMONTON -- Police responded to reports of shots being fired Friday in southeast Edmonton.

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) responded to a call reporting shots fired at the Summerside Beach Club at 1720 88 Street SW late Friday afternoon.

Police told CTV News Edmonton that nobody is hurt but they are investigating what they believe to have been a weapon discharge during a fight.

According to EPS no one is in custody at this time as their investigation continues.

More to come.