EDMONTON -- Police are continuing to investigate a Tuesday night shooting in northeast Edmonton.

Investigators confirmed an altercation occurred where two male suspects shot at a Ford F150 pickup around 9 p.m. near 82 Street and 167 Avenue.

Everyone involved fled by the time officers arrived.

There were no arrests made, but police did close a nearby shopping complex for several hours for their investigation.

Police say witnesses told them two suspects ran north to a residential neighbourhood where they entered a dark-coloured Jeep Compass and left the area.