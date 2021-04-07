Advertisement
Shots fired in northeast altercation, no injuries reported: EPS
Published Wednesday, April 7, 2021 6:50AM MDT Last Updated Wednesday, April 7, 2021 9:04AM MDT
Police said gunshots were reported around 9 p.m. on April 7, 2021, near 82 Street and 167 Avenue, but no injuries were reported.
EDMONTON -- Police are continuing to investigate a Tuesday night shooting in northeast Edmonton.
Investigators confirmed an altercation occurred where two male suspects shot at a Ford F150 pickup around 9 p.m. near 82 Street and 167 Avenue.
Everyone involved fled by the time officers arrived.
There were no arrests made, but police did close a nearby shopping complex for several hours for their investigation.
Police say witnesses told them two suspects ran north to a residential neighbourhood where they entered a dark-coloured Jeep Compass and left the area.