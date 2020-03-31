Significant snowfall expected in areas of northwest Alberta
Published Tuesday, March 31, 2020 9:05AM MDT
Hwy 881: North of ALPAC-K Road near Heart Lake (Source: 511 Alberta)
EDMONTON -- Snowfall warnings are in place in several areas of northwest Alberta for Tuesday.
Environment Canada says people should prepare for 10 to 20 centimetres of snow by Wednesday morning.
The heavy snow can create difficult road conditions and reduced visibility. Drivers are reminded to drive to the conditions.
The warnings are in place for:
- Bonnyville, St. Paul, Cold Lake, Lac La Biche
- Fort McMurray, Fort MacKay
- Slave Lake
- Wabasca, Peerless Lake, Gift Lake, Cadotte Lake
- Westlock, Barrhead, Athabasca