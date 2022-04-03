Silver medal for Golden Bears men's hockey after double OT loss

After a stunning double-overtime matchup, the University of Alberta Golden Bears men's ice hockey team earned the national U SPORTS silver medal.

Playing against the Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières (UQTR) Patriotes (10-3-2) on Sunday, the Bears (16-3-1) stormed the first period with two goals.

The first, scored by Matt Fonteyne and assisted by Grayson Pawlenchuk and Dawson Davidson, came almost eight minutes into the game. Luc Smith netted the second three minutes later after capitalizing on Noah Philip's close shot on net during the Bears powerplay.

UQTR's Jordan Martel answered the early lead with a goal of his own on a breakaway to end the first period with 2-1.

A mere 45 seconds into the second period, Alberta center Noah Philip doubled the Bears' lead with a top-shelf snipe past UQTR goalie Alexis Gravel.

The teams ended the second at 4-2. UQTR took to the offensive in the third period, scoring two goals to tie the game.

MHKY : BUT!

C'est les @GBHKY qui ouvrent la marque du match de la médaille d'or. Un but du #17 Matt Fonteyne



It's the @GBHKYs who open the scoring in the gold medal game. A goal from #17 Matt Fonteyne#ChaseTheGlory | #ViserHaut pic.twitter.com/szqnLexRsB — U SPORTS Hockey (@USPORTS_Hockey) April 3, 2022

In the first 10-minute overtime, as Alberta was on the powerplay, Pawlenchuk tried to sneak one by Gravel who made a momentous save. Eric Florchuk continued to pressure the Patriotes goalie who wouldn't let anything by, including another four shots on net.

Patriotes center Simon Lafrance scored the winning goal with less than six minutes on the board for the second overtime, following 15 shots on net by the Golden Bears and six others by UQTR.

MHKY : BUT!

LE BUUUUUT GAGNANT pour la médaille d'or aux @PatriotesUQTR en deuxième prolongation compté par le #13 Simon Lafrance



WINNING GOAL for the @PatriotsUQTR gold medal in the second overtime scored by #13 Simon Lafrance#ChaseTheGlory | #ViserHaut pic.twitter.com/hXWKwJVJ8b — U SPORTS Hockey (@USPORTS_Hockey) April 4, 2022

Taz Burman, Alberta's goalie ended the match with 35 saves while Gravel made 66.