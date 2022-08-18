Sketch of sexual assault suspect, who victim escaped twice, released by police
A sketch of a male in his late teens or early 20s has been released by police after a sexual assault in the Glenora neighbourhood in June.
According to Edmonton police, a 29-year-old woman was walking her dog on June 22 near 135 Avenue and 107 Street when the male approached her, made "derogatory comments" and assaulted her.
She broke free and he chased her and she fought him off again, police said on Thursday when they released a composite sketch of the woman's attacker.
He was estimated to be around 178 centimetres (5'10") tall and about 73 kilograms (160 pounds), and was described as Middle Eastern with a slight accent.
The day of the assault, he was wearing a red T-shirt and beige shorts.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
