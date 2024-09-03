EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Small plane crashes, bursts into flames in northern Alberta with two people believed aboard

    Alberta RCMP
    Share

    Police say they believe two people were aboard a small plane when it crashed and burst into flames Tuesday afternoon in Peace River.

    In a media release, RCMP in Peace River and Grimshaw say they are on the scene of the crash at the northern Alberta town's airport, where they say the small plane — a single-engine, two-seat craft called a Citabria — crashed at 4:50 p.m.

    Emergency crews are on scene at the airport in Peace River, about 385 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, while Transport Canada has been notified of the crash. The airport sits about five kilometres west on the town on Highway 2.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News