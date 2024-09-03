Small plane crashes, bursts into flames in northern Alberta with two people believed aboard

Police say they believe two people were aboard a small plane when it crashed and burst into flames Tuesday afternoon in Peace River.

In a media release, RCMP in Peace River and Grimshaw say they are on the scene of the crash at the northern Alberta town's airport, where they say the small plane — a single-engine, two-seat craft called a Citabria — crashed at 4:50 p.m.

Emergency crews are on scene at the airport in Peace River, about 385 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, while Transport Canada has been notified of the crash. The airport sits about five kilometres west on the town on Highway 2.