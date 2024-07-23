Smoky conditions prompt Riverhawks to move Tuesday game to Wednesday for doubleheader

Poor air quality is forcing the Edmonton Riverhawks to reschedule Tuesday's game at Remax Field to Wednesday as part of a doubleheader.

With the air quality in the city forecast to be at a level of 10, or of high risk, the West Coast League baseball club said Tuesday afternoon it is cancelling the 7:05 p.m. game against the visiting Nanaimo NightOwls.

It will make up the game Wednesday with a doubleheader against Nanaimo, with Game 1 at a 7 p.m. start time followed by Game 2 at around 9 p.m.

The Riverhawks said one ticket is good for both games.

The team said in a media release that fans who hold a ticket for Tuesday's game will receive a voucher for the same ticket for another 2024 regular-season game. Edmonton's Remax Field in 2023. (CTV News Edmonton)

The WCL season runs until Aug. 7, followed by playoffs starting Aug. 10.

Tuesday's cancellation and the scheduling of Wednesday's doubleheader followed similar circumstances the Riverhawks faced for this past weekend's games against the Springfield, Ore., Drifters.

Poor air quality saw both Saturday night's and Sunday morning's games at Edmonton's river valley ballpark cancelled then rescheduled for a Sunday night doubleheader.