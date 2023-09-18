Smoky days, gloomy mood? How wildfire haze is affecting what Edmontonians do and feel
Alberta's capital city has been blanketed in smoke for more than 300 hours already this year – nearly three times the new normal – and with fires still burning, it's probably not over yet.
While the smoke eased Monday, reducing the Air Quality Health Index from "very high risk" to "low risk," frequent hazy skies and health warnings appear to be taking a toll on the physical and mental health of Albertans.
"We've got clients coming in and they just haven’t had the summer that they really wanted to, whether they have health conditions that don’t allow them to be outside when it’s really smoky or they have small kids and they’re worried about their health as well," explained Sabrina Roach.
She's a registered provisional psychologist based in St. Albert.
Roach believes the wildfires have led some to a state of heightened concern about the environment, a phenomenon called eco-anxiety.
"A lot of people do suffer from seasonal affective disorder in the winter, but now potentially, we’re seeing it in the summer," she said.
Edmonton has already shattered its old record of 229 smoke hours from 2018.
A "smoke hour" is when visibility is reduced to 9.7 kilometres or less due to smoke.
Environment and Climate Change Canada says their data is calculated for stations with human observations 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“On average, we get about 110 hours of smoke a summer now, in the last five years," CTV News Edmonton meteorologist Josh Classen explained Monday.
"In the fifty years prior to that, it was like 17 hours of smoke per year on average. So yes, we are getting more smoke, more frequently every summer.”
The numbers are even more extreme in communities like Peace River, which recorded 644 smoke hours as of Sept. 6, smashing its old record of 238.
Grande Prairie, Cold Lake and Calgary have all topped 500 this year as well.
Some Edmonton residents, enjoying clearer skies at a dog park Monday, say they've cancelled plans and stayed home on really smoky days.
"I don't go outside as much when it's bad, but when I do have to go outside when it's bad, I start coughing," Devin Keizer said.
"You have to change your whole thing, how you plan your day. You have to do it, right? Because it’s going to be smoky for some time here,” Yair Tzur said.
The province’s minister of forests and parks allowed there's not much that can be done about the smoke once a wildfire has started.
"Obviously, we've had a really bad fire season this year, and it's been bad across all of North America, really," Todd Loewen told CTV News Edmonton.
“The best thing we can do is to prevent these forest fires to begin with, doing our part to make sure we’re all staying safe when we’re out in a forested area."
Loewen said the smoke Alberta faced over the weekend came from fires in British Columbia and the Northwest Territories.
The minister said as those fires continue to burn, Albertans should expect more smoke, depending on the winds.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Marek Tkach
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau accuses India of role in killing of Canadian Sikh leader
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says national security agencies are investigating "credible allegations" that the "agents of the government of India" were involved in the killing of prominent Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in B.C. in June.
Officials find debris from F-35 fighter jet that crashed in South Carolina after pilot ejected
Authorities have found a debris field from an F-35 stealth fighter jet that crashed in South Carolina after the pilot ejected and parachuted to safety.
Heading for UN, Ukraine's president questions why Russia still has a place there
Days before potentially crossing paths with Russia's top diplomat at the United Nations, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested Monday that the world body needs to answer for allowing his country's invader a seat at the tables of power.
IN HER OWN WORDS | Sandie Rinaldo: My most jaw-dropping moments from notable interviews
As she marks her 50th anniversary with CTV, Sandie Rinaldo reveals the most jaw-dropping moments from some of her notable interviews with William Shatner, Justin Bieber, Justin Trudeau, Bob Marley and more.
'We want prices to come down': Grocery executives meet ministers, agree to work on stabilizing costs
The heads of Canada's largest grocery chains were in Ottawa on Monday for a hastily called meeting with two top cabinet ministers to discuss the federal Liberal government's demand for the grocers to come up with a plan to 'stabilize' prices.
'A lot of work to do': MPs kick off fall sitting with maintained focus on affordability
Affordability was the main issue of the spring, the summer, and is now set to remain the focus this autumn as members of Parliament returned from their ridings to Ottawa to kick off the fall sitting on Monday.
Hundreds of out-of-work Canadian film, TV workers tap into $1.2M in aid: charity
A national charity serving people in the entertainment industry says it has doled out $1.2 million in aid to Canadians affected by the Hollywood actors and writers strikes.
After being forced out of Sask. town, 'QAnon queen' moves to another community in province
A leading figure in the Canadian offshoot of a fringe conspiracy movement appears to have made her way to another Saskatchewan community.
Wild black bear at Walt Disney World in Florida captured after search
It wasn't an escapee from the Country Bear Jamboree attraction, but a wild black bear managed to be the star of its own show Monday at Walt Disney World.
Calgary
-
Police search rural property north of Calgary
Calgary police are searching a piece of rural property north of the city in Rocky View County as part of a major crimes investigation.
-
'Further testing' needed to determine what killed injured woman dropped off at Calgary hospital
Calgary police say further investigation is needed to determine what caused the death of a woman dropped off at a local hospital over the weekend.
-
Number of kids with E. coli in Calgary following outbreak continues to grow
The number of E. coli cases connected to a Calgary outbreak centred around daycares has grown by six since Saturday, according to health officials.
Saskatoon
-
Fake Gucci, Canada Goose prices inflated at Value Village, Saskatoon man says
A Saskatoon man is concerned about the rise in knockoff clothing items being found at second-hand stores, and he wants better training for staff to detect fakes.
-
Pre-trial begins for first-degree murder charge in death of Megan Gallagher
A man charged with first degree murder in the death of Megan Gallagher appeared in Saskatoon provincial court Monday to begin a preliminary trial.
-
Officers warned about harassment before former Sask. police chief's exit: memo
Officers with a beleaguered Saskatchewan police force were warned about harassing behaviour in the weeks before their police chief accused members of personal attacks and character assassination, internal documents show.
Regina
-
After being forced out of Sask. town, 'QAnon queen' moves to another community in province
A leading figure in the Canadian offshoot of a fringe conspiracy movement appears to have made her way to another Saskatchewan community.
-
'Trauma will stay with us forever': Sask. man pleads guilty to impaired driving in crash that severely injured 7-year-old
A Regina man who was involved in a collision that severely injured a seven-year-old boy while he was waiting for a school bus has pled guilty to impaired driving.
-
Judge to hear arguments in injunction application against Sask.'s parental consent policy
A hearing for the injunction application filed against the Government of Saskatchewan’s parental inclusion and consent policy is scheduled for Tuesday morning at Regina’s Court of King’s Bench.
Atlantic
-
Saint John mayor calls metal recycling facility a ‘black eye on our community’
Donna Reardon, mayor of Saint John, N.B., called the American Iron and Metal facility a “black eye” on the community following last week’s fire at the metal recycling facility.
-
Jen Powley, author and advocate for people with disabilities in N.S., dies at age 45
Jen Powley, an author and prominent Nova Scotia advocate for people with disabilities, has died at the age of 45.
-
Crews work to restore power and clear debris left by Lee along N.S. south shore
Thousands of customers along Nova Scotia's south shore were still without power Monday afternoon as clean up from Lee continues.
Toronto
-
12-year-old girl charged in assault of staff and student at Oshawa school
A 12-year-old girl is facing charges after multiple staff members and a student were assaulted at an Oshawa, Ont. school Monday morning.
-
Doug Ford agrees to 'new deal' working group to tackle Toronto's finances but says no to new taxes
Premier Doug Ford says he agrees that the City of Toronto needs a “new deal” for ongoing funding after holding a meeting with Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow Monday, but says he’s not in favour of any new taxes that would help Toronto dig itself out of a fiscal hole.
-
16-year-old boy in hospital following shooting at TTC's Kennedy Station
A youth has been injured after a shooting at Kennedy Station Monday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Lawsuits filed by building owner, victim's family in Old Montreal fire that killed 7
The owner of an Old Montreal building where seven people died in a fire last March is suing the city for $7.6 million. Emile Benamor says the city's rules and regulations for heritage properties made it impossible to make some changes or repairs to the building.
-
Class-action lawsuit application for COVID-19 response in long-term care homes begins in Quebec
A Quebec Superior Court judge is being asked to authorize a class-action lawsuit on behalf of all residents of public long-term care homes that experienced COVID-19 outbreaks during the pandemic's first two waves.
-
Montreal playwright David Fennario dies at 76
Montreal playwright David Fennario has died at the age of 76, his son, Tom, has confirmed. Best known for the 1979 play Balconville, Fennario died Saturday at noon at the Montreal General Hospital with his family by his side.
Ottawa
-
Dire financial straits for OC Transpo could spell the end for Stage 3 LRT
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe says OC Transpo is facing a "worsening financial situation" that is worse than he imagined when he decided to run for mayor.
-
Trudeau accuses India of role in killing of Canadian Sikh leader
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says national security agencies are investigating "credible allegations" that the "agents of the government of India" were involved in the killing of prominent Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in B.C. in June.
-
Loblaws vs Dollarama: how much can you save?
With food prices continuing to rise, shoppers are looking to save wherever they can. CTV's Dave Charbonneau embarked on a mission to compare identical items available at both Loblaws and Dollarama stores.
Kitchener
-
Musicians blindsided by K-W Symphony’s cancellation of upcoming season
More than 50 musicians are out of work after the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony abruptly cancelled its upcoming season.
-
Car crashes into driving school in New Hamburg
Waterloo regional police say a pedestrian and driver suffered minor injuries after a car crashed through the front of the Waterloo Region Driving School in New Hamburg.
-
Police investigate weapons incident in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police are investigating a weapons incident in the area of Elgin Street North and Northview Heights Drive in Cambridge.
Northern Ontario
-
Woman charged in drug bust at Highway 17 business west of Sudbury
A 49-year-old northern Ontario woman is charged with illegally selling cannabis, magic mushrooms and unmarked cigarettes after police raided a business in the Sables-Spanish Rivers Township, police say.
-
Trudeau accuses India of role in killing of Canadian Sikh leader
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says national security agencies are investigating "credible allegations" that the "agents of the government of India" were involved in the killing of prominent Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in B.C. in June.
-
Woman taken to hospital following downtown Sudbury attack
Greater Sudbury Police are investigating an assault that took place in downtown Sudbury early Monday evening.
Winnipeg
-
Families of slain First Nations women disappointed by meeting with Anandasangaree
The families of two First Nations women whose remains are believed to be in a Winnipeg landfill say they were left feeling disappointed by a meeting with a Liberal cabinet minister in Ottawa.
-
Street racing leads to two-vehicle crash on Portage: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say street racing on Portage Avenue is what led to a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening.
-
Police searching for missing 55-year-old man
Winnipeg police are asking for help to find a missing 55-year-old man.
Vancouver
-
'Mixed feelings' in B.C.'s Sikh community after PM suggests link between Indian government, gurdwara president's killing
Leaders from B.C.’s Sikh community say they have “mixed feelings” about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s announcement that the Indian government may have been involved in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar earlier this year.
-
Trudeau accuses India of role in killing of Canadian Sikh leader
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says national security agencies are investigating "credible allegations" that the "agents of the government of India" were involved in the killing of prominent Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in B.C. in June.
-
B.C. man's dog nearly dies from fentanyl overdose, prompting warning to other pet owners
Just minutes after returning from a walk through Surrey, B.C., earlier this month, Derek Thornton’s eight-year-old chocolate lab Charlie began acting strangely. He never would have guessed his pet was suffering from a fentanyl overdose.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island MLA hopes to clear his name after removal from NDP caucus by Eby
British Columbia MLA Adam Walker says he hopes to clear his name after what he called an “abrupt” decision by Premier David Eby to remove him from the NDP caucus over a human resources complaint.
-
Provincial officials defend drug decriminalization at UBCM convention
On the first day of an annual gathering of provincial representatives and municipal leaders, representatives from the ministries of health, addictions, and public safety defended their support for decriminalization of hard drugs.
-
Vancouver Island MLA ousted from BC NDP, Premier David Eby says
Premier David Eby has announced MLA Adam Walker has been ousted from the BC New Democratic party.