

CTV Edmonton





The city has announced its short list of contractors who have been selected to participate in the request for proposals stage of the Valley Line West LRT, and it includes the controversial Montreal based company SNC-Lavalin.

The contractors are organized into three teams who will submit proposals to the city to design, build, supply train vehicles, and partially finance the 14 kilometre extension of the line from downtown to Lewis Farms.

“We’re excited the Valley Line West LRT has reached this procurement milestone and that we are another step closer to building this transformational project for our city,” said Bruce Ferguson, manager of the City’s LRT Expansion and Renewal Branch in a news release. “We look forward to working with each of the shortlisted teams over the next year to find a project contractor who can meet the rigorous technical and financial requirements of this project.”

The first team is Flatiron, AECON, Dragados Valley Line West Joint Venture, which is made up of ACS Infrastructure Canada Inc. with Dragados Canada Inc., AECON Concessions with AECON Infrastructure Management Inc., and HOCHTIEF PPP Solutions North America, with Flatiron Constructors Canada Ltd.

The Second team is Urban Mobility Partners, which is made up of Eurovia Infra with Carmacks Enterprises Ltd., I&S Mobility May Inc., and Rail Cantech Inc., Graham Capital Partners LP with Graham Infrastructre LP, and Parsons Inc.

The third team is WestLINK Group, which is made up of SNC-Lavalin Capital Inc., with SNC-Lavalin Constructions Pacific Inc., and SNC-Lavalin Inc.

The city says the teams were selected based on their qualifications, experience and proposed approach to the project.

The winning team will be announced in 2020, with construction beginning after that. The line is expected to be operational by 2026-2027.