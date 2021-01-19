EDMONTON -- A winter storm is expected to hit areas around Edmonton and north to Slave Lake thanks to the combination of snow and strong wind.

A snow squall warning has been issued for many areas with a cold front set to push across the area Tuesday evening.

The rough estimated arrival for the worst of the weather in Edmonton is between 8 and 10 p.m.

Snow squalls are brief periods of intense snow and powerful wind that can generate near zero visibility.

While the whiteout conditions don't typically last long, drivers are advised to be aware of the potential for quickly deteriorating visibility and powerful gusts (60 to 90 km/h) this evening. If you can avoid highway travel, that's probably the best option.

Don't expect significant snow accumulation in the Edmonton region. This warning is more about the wind than the amount of snow coming through.