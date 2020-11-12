EDMONTON -- Edmonton’s Snow Valley Ski Club opened Thursday with reduced capacity and contact tracing technology to assure safety during the ongoing health crises.

The hill will be fenced off this year, allowing for better control of access to the club. Masks have also been made mandatory for all users.

Lift tickets will also be scanned at every lift to allow for contract tracing in the event of a positive case of COVID-19.

The hill will start the season with a capacity of about 350 total staff and users. The amount of lift tickets available to users will vary throughout the season depending on the amount of season pass holders visiting, and lessons taking place on any given day.

Tim Dea, the communications manager for Snow Valley Ski Club, said that the available space makes the hill a popular option during the pandemic.

“Absolutely, like every other outdoor situation, you have more room and less constricted space, and I think that’s where a lot of the contractions are happening,” he said.

Tickets to the ski club are available 48 hours in advance and buyers can book a time slot to arrive. The lift ticket is valid for a four hour window.

A full list of guidelines and frequently asked questions about safety procedures at Snow Valley can be found on the club's website.