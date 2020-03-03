EDMONTON -- Festival Place will be putting on a live theater version of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

The performance will include a cast made up entirely of local children who have been rehearsing their lines and practicing their songs since the fall.

“It’s a really great opportunity for them to get their toes wet in theater, and see what a professional show might involve,” said theater director Mhairi Berg. “They work really hard, and we just make sure they have a blast on stage.”

The Festival Players for Kids has been running for 13 years and the play’s director says there’s something special about seeing an all children’s cast on stage.

“Especially when it’s kids performing for kids I think there’s a lot there because kids can see themselves in those characters, and I think that just really brings families together.”

14-year-old veteran of the stage Will Brisbin has been performing with the group for seven years and said the experience is something he raves about.

“I just can’t stop coming back, it’s just such a professional environment and it’s really amazing, and a good learning experience every show I’m in here,” said Brisbin.

Performances will be running at Festival Place in Sherwood Park from March 5 until March 8.