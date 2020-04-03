EDMONTON -- The executive director of WIN House issued a plea on Friday for help to keep their doors open.

"We understand that people will not be able to give like they used to," said Tess Gordey.

WIN House operates three safe houses and provides vital services to women escaping domestic violence, and while a big portion of its $4 million budget comes from government, about a fourth comes from community fundraisers it’s no longer able to host in the wake of the pandemic.

"Worst case scenario we would have to limit again, the number of people. Perhaps not fill all our beds, perhaps not help as many outreach families that we otherwise would," Gordey said.

They have laid off a few staff, and are adding extra duties to those still working.

Katherine O’Neill with the YWCA said they expect self-isolation and job loss will lead to more women and men reaching out.

"We working to be prepared to be able to help all of our partners in the shelters and police and the greater community to be able to help on the mental side of things," she said.

She says there’s also a plan in the works to establish temporary shelters if needed.

"We’re getting ready for the possibility of this to escalate and more women having to seek shelter or extra services."

She says the community has a role to play, especially during this time of self-isolation. Friends, family and neighbours need to check-in on people they suspect could be in a domestic violence situation. And they need to know help is always there.

"If you are in a serious situation please reach out, please know that you will be helped and that the community is here for you," O’Neill said.