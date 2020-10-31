EDMONTON -- A soldier is dead after a training exercise at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright in eastern Alberta.

It happened around 10 p.m. on Oct. 30. when the soldier was participating in a live-fire training exercise.

The soldier suffered a gunshot wound and was treated at the scene and taken to a nearby hospital in Wainwright, Alta., and later transported by air to an Edmonton hospital.

They succumbed to their injuries in the early morning hours of Oct. 31.

The live-fire training that was underway at the time of the incident has been suspended and an investigation is now underway.

Wainwright is located approximately two hours east of Edmonton.