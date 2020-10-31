EDMONTON -- A soldier is dead after a training exercise at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright in eastern Alberta.

It happened around 10 p.m. on Oct. 30. when the soldier was participating in a live-fire training exercise.

The soldier suffered a gunshot wound and was treated at the scene and taken to a nearby hospital in Wainwright, Alta., and later transported by air to an Edmonton hospital.

They succumbed to their injuries in the early morning hours of Oct. 31.

Tragically, a member of the Canadian Armed Forces lost their life during a training exercise in Wainwright, Alberta. Our hearts go out to their loved ones and @CanadianForces colleagues. Know that we are mourning with you and are here to support you during this difficult time. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 31, 2020

My thoughts are with the family and friends of the Canadian Armed Forces' member who we tragically lost in a training accident in Wainwright, Alberta. We will be there to support the family during this difficult time. The @CanadianForces have started a thorough investigation. — Harjit Sajjan (@HarjitSajjan) October 31, 2020

The live-fire training that was underway at the time of the incident has been suspended and an investigation is now underway.

Wainwright is located approximately two hours east of Edmonton.