Advertisement
Soldier fatally wounded during live-fire training exercise in Alberta
A training accident at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright left one solider dead Saturday. (File photo)
EDMONTON -- A soldier is dead after a training exercise at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright in eastern Alberta.
It happened around 10 p.m. on Oct. 30. when the soldier was participating in a live-fire training exercise.
The soldier suffered a gunshot wound and was treated at the scene and taken to a nearby hospital in Wainwright, Alta., and later transported by air to an Edmonton hospital.
They succumbed to their injuries in the early morning hours of Oct. 31.
Tragically, a member of the Canadian Armed Forces lost their life during a training exercise in Wainwright, Alberta. Our hearts go out to their loved ones and @CanadianForces colleagues. Know that we are mourning with you and are here to support you during this difficult time.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 31, 2020
My thoughts are with the family and friends of the Canadian Armed Forces' member who we tragically lost in a training accident in Wainwright, Alberta. We will be there to support the family during this difficult time. The @CanadianForces have started a thorough investigation.— Harjit Sajjan (@HarjitSajjan) October 31, 2020
The live-fire training that was underway at the time of the incident has been suspended and an investigation is now underway.
Wainwright is located approximately two hours east of Edmonton.