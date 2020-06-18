EDMONTON -- A number of city owned recreation facilities will reopen in July with reduced hours and changes to make them safer for the public.

The following city arenas will reopen between July 2 and July 13:

Kenilworth Arena (July 2)

Clareview Twin Arena (July 2)

Londonderry Arena (July 2)

Callingwood Twin Arena (July 2)

Mill Woods Twin Arena (July 2)

Castle Downs Twin Arena (July 6)

Russ Barnes Arena (July 7)

The Meadows Twin Arena (July 13)

The arenas will only be open to people who have bookings. Residents will be able to make bookings starting July 2, and any bookings already in place can go forward. Public skating or shinny hockey will not be available.

The following fitness centres and fieldhouses will open starting July 6:

Clareview Community Recreation Centre

Commonwealth Community Recreation Centre

Terwillegar Community Recreation Centre

The Meadows Community Recreation Centre

Kinsmen Sports Centre (Reopening date in July to be determined)

Fitness centres, studios and gyms inside the facilities will be open, as well as some sports courts and fieldhouses. Indoor running tracks and playgrounds will remain closed. Childcare and indoor instructor led programs will not be available, but outdoor fitness programs will be offered. Anyone who wants to use the facilities will have to book a time online.

Groups will also be able to rent gyms, fieldhouses and studios.

On July 20 the following city aquatic facilities will reopen:

Clareview Community Recreation Centre

Jasper Place Leisure Centre

Bonnie Doon Leisure Centre

Kinsmen Sports Centre (Partial reopening date in July to be determined)

Aquatic centres will only offer modified lane swimming, aquafit classes, swimming lessons and public swim and rentals.

All city facilities will have limits on how many people can be inside at one time, and signage to help people when they arrive.