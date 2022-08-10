Southeast LRT delays caused by cracks on piers 'deeply disappointing': mayor

The Valley Line Southeast LRT will not open this summer as planned.

The CEO of TransEd announced at Davies Station on Wednesday cracks had been found on three concrete piers that support the elevated tracks.

After further investigation, the company found a total of 18 piers that "may require strengthening."

"This issue will unfortunately delay the service commencement," TransEd CEO Ronald Joncas said. "We understand the disappointment and frustration…we were all anticipating and getting ready for the opening of the Valley Line Southeast LRT this summer. Sadly, this will not be possible.

"Once our engineering have completed the design to strengthen the pier and our construction experts have determined the additional construction work required, we will be in a better position to announce the target service commencement date."

The CEO said he's disappointed and apologized to Edmontonians. Joncas added there's no risk to the public and that it's safe to walk and drive under elevated sections along the LRT route.

DELAYS AND DISAPPOINTMENT

Construction started in 2016 and the route was scheduled to open in December 2020, but crews found a large concrete mass under the now open Tawatinâ Bridge in 2018 that delayed construction for months. Officials then delayed the opening date to within 2021, the end of 2021 and summer 2022.

Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said the latest delays are "frustrating and deeply disappointing."

"TransEd has not delivered this project as expected. They are responsible for this delay and they will be held accountable to get the work completed and open a line that is safe to ride."

The Valley Line Southeast LRT is a public-private partnership, or P3, between Edmonton and TransEd, Sohi and City Manager Andre Corbould explained. The federal and provincial government also provided funding for the project.

When contracts were signed, the city expected to save about $500 million through the P3, Corbould said.

"We buy a product, we don't design it, we don't engineer it and we don't build it ourselves. Specialists do that," Corbould explained.

Other large projects such as the Walterdale Bridge, the 102 Avenue Bridge and the Metro Line LRT experienced years of issues and delays before they opened.

On Wednesday, Sohi asked administration for a comprehensive review on how the city builds such projects.

Corbould said TransEd will cover the financial costs of the delays.