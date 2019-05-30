

CTV Edmonton





A special air quality statement has been issued for Edmonton and surrounding communities.

According to Environment Canada, smoke from northern Alberta wildfires is causing poor air quality and reduced visibility in many areas around Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park.

Residents could experience coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Seniors, children, or anyone with lung disease are particularly at risk.

Anyone with health difficulties should stay in a cool, ventilated place with windows closed.