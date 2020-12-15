EDMONTON -- Edmonton’s own superhero, Spider-Mable, is hoping to spread a little Christmas joy to seniors during the pandemic.

Spider-Mable has several members of her own family in long term care and misses not being able to see them in person.

“Even if you can’t be with them in person, you can always feel like you are with them, that’s the Christmas spirit,” she says.

On December 21, Spider-Mable and Santa Clause (her dad) will deliver gifts to the seniors at the Citadel Care Centre in St. Albert.

Asad Makhani with the Seniors Advocacy Movement says seniors are having a tough time this year so the group started the fundraiser to buy seniors gifts to show them that the community is thinking of them and values them.

They enlisted Spider-Mabel and Santa to lead this mission.

“They are directly impacted by it and they wanted to help us with the effects of the pandemic on seniors and bring joy to those living in long term care,” says Makhani.

The Seniors Advocacy Movement has a GoFundMe page set up to accept donations to buy gifts. Lexus of Edmonton has offered to lend vehicles to the group for a car parade led by Spider-Mable and Santa Claus on December 21.