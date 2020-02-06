EDMONTON -- Over 100 spin cyclists took turns pedalling to raise money for the Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute.

The test of endurance happened from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday as 12 teams of 12 rode for an hour each in an effort to raise $30,000.

Jamie Bliss, the vice president of marketing and communications for the University Hospital Foundation, said they are "getting close" to the lofty goal.

"It's really just a drop in the bucket of what we're trying to raise as a whole pool," Bliss said. "But we're trying to show we're willing to put our money where our mouth is."

If they meet their goal it will be the largest total raised in the six-year history of the event. The money will go towards equipment, research and recruitment for the institute.

"When we're going through this exercise, we're thinking about the patients that are in the hospital and we're riding for them in a lot of ways and really pushing ourselves to see what we can do."

The Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute opened in 2009.

February is heart month in Canada.