Spring market brings over 60 local businesses together

Made in YEG Market

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukrainian defenders dig in as Russia boosts firepower

As Ukrainian forces dug on Sunday, Russia lined up more firepower and tapped a decorated general to take centralized control of the war ahead of a potentially decisive showdown in eastern Ukraine that could start within days.

People board a bus during evacuation of civilians in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island