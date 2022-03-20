Spring snowstorm affects Edmonton roads, central Alberta highways

While Sunday marked the first day of spring, a snowstorm affected motorists in central Alberta.

Josh Classen, CTV News Edmonton chief meteorologist, said Edmonton and surrounding areas received less than five centimetres of accumulated snow, with areas northwest and southeast of the city getting anywhere from 10 to 30 centimetres.

The Edmonton Police Service said between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., 52 collisions had been reported, including seven hit-and-runs. Only one crash had injuries reported to police.

In Strathcona County, emergency crews responded to a downed power line affecting both directions of traffic northeast of Ardrossan on Highway 16 at Range Road 220. Traffic was rerouted away from the area for around an hour.

RCMP advised against travel on Highway 2 between Wetaskiwin and Red Deer during the morning and afternoon due to high winds and blowing snow.