    • Spruce Grove arena to be named after slain EPS Const. Brett Ryan

    Const. Brett Ryan was shot and killed responding to a domestic call on March 16, 2023. (EPS) Const. Brett Ryan was shot and killed responding to a domestic call on March 16, 2023. (EPS)
    A new community arena in Spruce Grove will be named after fallen Edmonton Police Service Const. Brett Ryan.

    Ryan lived in Spruce Grove with his family and played hockey and refereed games in the community.

    "Brett was passionate about helping and serving others, both in his professional and personal life," Spruce Grove Mayor Jeff Acker said in a Thursday news release.

    "We wanted to find a meaningful way to honour Brett’s memory and the lasting impact he’s had on our community, and in working with Brett’s family, have decided this is the most appropriate direction based on his connections to Spruce Grove."

    Ryan and his colleague Const. Travis Jordan were killed in the line of duty on March 16, 2023, while responding to a family dispute call in Edmonton.

    "We've been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from people here in Spruce Grove and right across Canada," said Ashley Ryan, Brett’s wife.

    "It's comforting to know that our young son will be able to grow up playing hockey in a facility dedicated to his dad and that Brett's spirit will live on in one of his favourite places."

    The arena is part of a civic centre being built north of Westwind Drive.

    Construction started in 2023 and the facility is expected to open in 2025.

    The building will also include a spectator arena, a satellite location for the Spruce Grove Public Library, a black box theatre, an art gallery and dedicated program room, a community walking track, and the co-located Spruce Grove Transit Centre. 

