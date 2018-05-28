RCMP said a man in his 20s had been arrested and charged, months after the owner of a gas station in Thorsby was struck and killed by a van.

Back on October 6, 2017, Ki Yun Jo, 54, was hit by a stolen cube van that was fleeing the Fas Gas service station he owned. The van fled after the driver did not pay for gas.

The owner had tried to stop the van, and was killed after he was struck by the vehicle.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit took over the investigation. On May 25, 2018, Mitch Sydlowski, 27, was arrested at the Edmonton Remand Centre.

Sydlowski has been charged with second degree murder, failure to remain at the scene of an accident causing death, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and theft under $5,000.