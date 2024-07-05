EDMONTON
    • St. Albert man in custody after minors asked for sex, boy assaulted at strip mall

    RCMP say this man asked two girls to have sex with him on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in St. Albert. (RCMP) RCMP say this man asked two girls to have sex with him on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in St. Albert. (RCMP)
    A St. Albert man was arrested for allegedly approaching two minors and asking for them for sex.

    On June 26, a man approached two 15-year-old girls in the Mission Ridge Shopping Centre parking lot on McKenney Avenue asking if they wanted to do drugs and have sex with him.

    According to RCMP, the girls told their 14-year-old friend about what happened – the friend went to confront him and was punched in the face.

    St. Albert RCMP said in a release that the information provided by the public was crucial in identifying the suspect and that further information about the suspect cannot be released until information is sworn.

